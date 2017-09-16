Hurricane Irma causes shortages in volunteers needed for Angel Tree and Adopt-a-Family registration

As a result of Hurricane Irma, the registration periods for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Adopt-a-Family programs in Bradenton have been delayed and caused a shortage of the volunteers needed.
The registration period for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family in Bradenton had been scheduled to take place from Sept. 11 to 15 and Sept. 18 to 22, but had to be delayed due to Hurricane Irma. Registration is now scheduled to take place Sept. 18 to 22 and Sept. 25 to 29.
The scheduling change has left the Salvation Army short of several volunteers that are needed to make the event possible, according to Kelly French, director of community relations.
“We can’t register this many families without the support of our community,” French said in a news release.
Volunteers are tasked with greeting families, checking their documents and entering their information into a computer. There is a need for bilingual volunteers as well, and all volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.
The following shifts are in need of volunteers:
▪ 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
▪ 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
▪ 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Those interested in registering as a volunteer, can visit: salvationarmyflorida.org/ bradenton/get-involved/ volunteer-opportunities/ volunteer-application. For more information, contact Melissa Fernandez at 941-748-5110 or email Melissa.fernandez@ uss.salvationarmy.org.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
