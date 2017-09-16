Capt. Cherika Gage ties prayer requests upon a small tree with retired officer Maj. Bob Pfeiffer at the Salvation Army's 2015 Christmas registration for the Adopt-A-Family and Angel Tree programs.
Capt. Cherika Gage ties prayer requests upon a small tree with retired officer Maj. Bob Pfeiffer at the Salvation Army's 2015 Christmas registration for the Adopt-A-Family and Angel Tree programs. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
Capt. Cherika Gage ties prayer requests upon a small tree with retired officer Maj. Bob Pfeiffer at the Salvation Army's 2015 Christmas registration for the Adopt-A-Family and Angel Tree programs. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Local

Hurricane Irma causes shortages in volunteers needed for Angel Tree and Adopt-a-Family registration

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

September 16, 2017 3:03 PM

Bradenton

As a result of Hurricane Irma, the registration periods for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Adopt-a-Family programs in Bradenton have been delayed and caused a shortage of the volunteers needed.

The registration period for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family in Bradenton had been scheduled to take place from Sept. 11 to 15 and Sept. 18 to 22, but had to be delayed due to Hurricane Irma. Registration is now scheduled to take place Sept. 18 to 22 and Sept. 25 to 29.

The scheduling change has left the Salvation Army short of several volunteers that are needed to make the event possible, according to Kelly French, director of community relations.

“We can’t register this many families without the support of our community,” French said in a news release.

Volunteers are tasked with greeting families, checking their documents and entering their information into a computer. There is a need for bilingual volunteers as well, and all volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

The following shifts are in need of volunteers:

▪  8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

▪  11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

▪  3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Those interested in registering as a volunteer, can visit: salvationarmyflorida.org/ bradenton/get-involved/ volunteer-opportunities/ volunteer-application. For more information, contact Melissa Fernandez at 941-748-5110 or email Melissa.fernandez@ uss.salvationarmy.org.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 0:37

After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy
See how Fontana Lane's canopy fared after Hurricane Irma 0:26

See how Fontana Lane's canopy fared after Hurricane Irma
Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto 0:49

Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto

View More Video