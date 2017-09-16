Four children reported missing may be with their mother, sheriff says

Four children were reported missing by their grandmother Friday afternoon, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jowella Gadeaun, 12, Joseph Gadeaun Jr., 10, Jacqueline Gadeaun, 8, and Jocelyn Gadeaun, 6, were reported missing at 5 p.m. Friday by their grandmother, who has temporary custody of the children, according to the sheriff’s office.
The children are believed to be with their mother, Jaima Gadeaun, but there was no indication from their grandmother that the children are in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jaima Gadeaun, who is allowed supervised visits, came to the grandmother’s home in the 1500 block of 15th Street Court East in Bradenton and took the children, according to the sheriff’s office.
The mother is believed to be driving a rental vehicle, described as possibly a four-door, dark green Nissan.
Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
Comments