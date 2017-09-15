Detwiler’s Farm Market will host a free community meal Sunday featuring barbecue chicken.
Local

Detwiler’s Farm Market to host free community meal Sunday

By Jana Morreale

jmorreale@bradenton.com

September 15, 2017 04:42 PM

Detwiler’s Farm Market, 6100 N Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, is hosting a free community meal at 4 p.m. Sunday for all first responders (Sarasota/Manatee Police and Fire Department), FPL workers and family, clean-up crews, anyone without power due to Hurricane Irma or anyone who just needs a hot meal.

The market will have around 3,500 hot meals ready starting at 4 p.m. until they run out. The menu includes barbecue chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, dinner rolls, vegetable trays, chocolate chip cookies and cold drinks. They will have some areas to sit and eat or you can pick it up to take home.

