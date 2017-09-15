Hurricane Irma debris cleanup will start much sooner than anticipated

Manatee County will begin picking up the mountains of debris left by Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 19, much earlier than originally expected.
But patience with the crews will still be required, implored Amy Pilson, public affairs liaison for the Manatee County utilities department.
“We don’t know where they will be at any given time,” Pilson said. “They will have multiple crews in various locations around the community and will be working from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week.”
The city of Sarasota announced that debris will begin being picked up Monday, Sept. 18, and also noted, “no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection” are known.
Debris management contractors will be making their rounds according to their own schedules. Municipalities keep emergency debris management contractors under contract so when emergency declarations are declared, the costs can be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Bradenton has its own contract and a city representative was unable to be reached Friday to determine if the city has an update on its start to cleaning up debris. As of Thursday, the city also said cleanup may be weeks away.
Residents are reminded to place debris 3 to 5 feet from the curbside, so that it is not out in the street. Work crews will not enter private property to pick up debris. Do not block roads, fire hydrants or water meters.
Residents need to separate debris into four different piles:
▪ Organic debris such as leaves and branches.
▪ Construction debris, such as building materials damaged by the storm.
▪ “White goods,” such as appliances.
▪ Normal garbage containers.
Regular garbage and recycling pickup schedules will resume next week.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments