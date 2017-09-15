Two killed in head-on collision, one was not wearing his seat belt, FHP says

Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Manatee County last week, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports.
Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 8, a 2006 Nissan Frontier driven by 66-year-old Michael Galligan of Valrico was traveling west on State Road 64 near Scarbough Road when the vehicle failed to maintaco was traveling west on State Road 64 near Scarbough Road when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane and struck a 2004 Ford Mustang that was traveling east head-on, according to FHP.
The impact caused the Mustang, driven by 18-year-old Jorge Liberato of Palmetto, to travel off the road and onto the shoulder, according to FHP.
The Nissan Frontier overturned several times before coming to rest on its roof in the grass median, according to FHP.
Liberato was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he died. Galligan also died in the crash, and troopers noted in the report he was not wearing his seat belt at the time.
The crash remains under investigation by FHP.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
