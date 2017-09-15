Bradenton splash pad reopens after Irma

The Bradenton Riverwalk splash pad, which closed in advance of Hurricane Irma hitting the area, has been reopened.
The city of Bradenton announced the reopening of the popular attraction in a news release Friday morning.
September 15, 2017 11:32 AM
UPDATED September 15, 2017 11:43 AM
