Scarlett Campa, 3, plays on Riverwalk's splash park.
Local

Bradenton splash pad reopens after Irma

By Marc R. Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

September 15, 2017 11:32 AM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 11:43 AM

Bradenton

The Bradenton Riverwalk splash pad, which closed in advance of Hurricane Irma hitting the area, has been reopened.

The city of Bradenton announced the reopening of the popular attraction in a news release Friday morning.

