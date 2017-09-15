Bradenton man seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree

A 70-year-old Bradenton man was seriously injured in a crash troopers believe involved alcohol Thursday night.
The man was driving a 2010 Acura TL west on County Road 780 in Sarasota County just west of the intersection with Paleo Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle left the roadway onto the north shoulder, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports.
The vehicle continued on the shoulder, and eventually struck a tree, causing the vehicle to rotate, according to the report.
The driver was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.
The FHP report indicates alcohol may be related to the crash. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
