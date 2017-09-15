Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol

Local

Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 15, 2017

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 15, 2017 06:14 AM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 09:58 AM

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.

  • Fatal crash, 14th Street West at 69th Avenue West, Bradenton, roadway open;
  • Crash, Interstate 4 westbound mile marker 1, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
  • Crash, Interstate 275 northbound at East Fowler Avenue, Tampa, northbound lanes blocked;
  • Crash, Hillsborough Avenue at Memorial Highway, Tampa, roadblock in center westbound lane.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

