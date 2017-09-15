Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 15, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.
- Fatal crash, 14th Street West at 69th Avenue West, Bradenton, roadway open;
- Crash, Interstate 4 westbound mile marker 1, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, Interstate 275 northbound at East Fowler Avenue, Tampa, northbound lanes blocked;
- Crash, Hillsborough Avenue at Memorial Highway, Tampa, roadblock in center westbound lane.
Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
