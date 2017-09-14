Hurricane Irma strikes Bradenton

Evacuees stand in line for lunch at the Buffalo Creek Middle School shelter as Hurricane Irma slowly approaches Manatee County on Saturday afternoon in Palmetto.
Zack Wittman
zwittman@bradenton.com
Evacuees follow a National Guardsman into the Buffalo Creek Middle School shelter as Hurricane Irma slowly approaches Manatee County on Saturday afternoon in Palmetto.
A National Guardsman carries a box of supplies into the back at the Virgil Mills Elementary School shelter as Hurricane Irma slowly approaches Manatee County on Saturday afternoon in Palmetto.
Beachgoers enjoy the beach one last time before the island is closed to the public as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida on Saturday afternoon on Anna Maria Island in Bradenton.
Evacuees stand in line for lunch underneath a projected weather forecast at the Buffalo Creek Middle School shelter as Hurricane Irma slowly approaches Manatee County on Saturday afternoon in Palmetto.
Luann Topp tries to find space for her three bull mastiffs at the Buffalo Creek Middle School shelter as Hurricane Irma slowly approaches Manatee County on Saturday afternoon in Palmetto.
Brian Finelli, an Anna Maria Island resident, looks fondly towards the beach as he takes some last pictures before evacuating as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida on Saturday afternoon on Anna Maria Island in Bradenton.
Governor Rick Scott holds a press conference with local officials on safety and the importance of evacuating as Irma approaches the region on Saturday morning at the Sarasota Emergency Operations Center in Sarasota.
Congressman Vern Buchanan speaks at a press conference with Rick Scott and local officials on the safety and the importance of evacuating as Irma approaches the region on Saturday morning at the Sarasota Emergency Operations Center in Sarasota.
Beach houses are boarded up with plywood as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida on Saturday afternoon on Anna Maria Island in Bradenton.
Beachgoers enjoy the beach one last time before the island is closed to the public as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida on Saturday afternoon on Anna Maria Island in Bradenton.
An unattended umbrella flies along the beach as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida on Saturday afternoon on Anna Maria Island in Bradenton.
Heavy surf is seen from the beach on Anna Maria Island as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Evacuees rest in makeshift camps in the hallway of Bayshore Elementary School as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida on Sunday morning in Bradenton.
Structural damage to Big City Tires is seen early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Lisa Vernold texts outside of her home after Hurricane Irma on Monday afternoon in Bradenton. Her family was inside the home when it was crushed from being lifted up by the roots of her ficus tree when Hurricane Irma blew it over during the night.
Plywood boards are covered in children's drawings outside of O'Bricks Irish Pub as Manatee County prepares for Hurricane Irma on Friday afternoon in downtown Bradenton.
Patients are transported from Manatee Memorial Hospital during their building-wide evacuation on Friday evening in downtown Bradenton.
John D'Atria, owner of Cafe Amalfi, and his dog, Lakota, runs his restaurant as Hurricane Irma blows outside on Sunday afternoon in Bradenton. Cafe Amalfi remains one of the only open restaurants in Bradenton as the storm rages, D'Atria says he mostly opened to help out the people at the hotel next door.
The roof of a strip mall on Whitfield Avenue lays on the ground after being torn off as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Manatee County Sheriff checks out a storefront after a report of looting was called in as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Evacuees rest in makeshift camps in the hallway of Bayshore Elementary School as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida on Sunday morning in Bradenton.
Evacuees watch for weather updates on local news as they take shelter in the hallway at Bayshore Elementary School as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida on Sunday morning in Bradenton.
A sailboat is grounded after the tide recedes from Hurricane Irma as it approaches South Florida on Sunday morning off the Longboat Key bridge in Longboat Key.
The overhang of a 7-11 on US-41 was torn off during the storm as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
A fallen transformer hangs dangerously low as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Manatee County Sheriff Captain Richard Gerkin attempts to remove a tree from Cortez road as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Fallen tree branches and other debris leftover from Hurricane Irma are piled up outside of houses on Wednesday evening in West Bradenton.
Evacuees take shelter in the hallway at Bayshore Elementary School as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida on Sunday morning in Bradenton.
A downed tree illuminated by headlights blocks Lockwood Ridge road is seen while surveying damage early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County.
Branches cover a street in the Centre Lake subdivision as damage is surveyed early Monday morning after Hurricane Irma passed over Manatee County. The Centre Lake neighborhood sustained massive flooding weeks ago, but did not see any during Hurricane Irma.
Damage to Lisa Vernold's home is seen after Hurricane Irma on Monday afternoon in Bradenton. Her family was inside the home when it was crushed from being lifted up by the roots of her ficus tree when Hurricane Irma blew it over during the night.
Damage to the Anna Maria City pier is seen while fishermen angle in the surrounded waters as resident of Anna Maria Island recover from Hurricane Irma on Tuesday afternoon on Anna Maria Island.
A large uprooted tree blocks a residential street as resident of Anna Maria Island recover from Hurricane Irma on Tuesday afternoon on Anna Maria Island.
The crucifix atop the Roser Memorial Community Church is seen dangling from the spire as resident of Anna Maria Island recover from Hurricane Irma on Tuesday afternoon on Anna Maria Island.
Beachgoers avoid large piles of seaweed washed up on shore as residents of Anna Maria Island recover from Hurricane Irma on Tuesday afternoon on Anna Maria Island.
A baby sleeps in a makeshift shelter camp as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida on Sunday morning at in the hallway at Bayshore Elementary School in Bradenton.
