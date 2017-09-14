Images of Irma: before, during and after in Bradenton

Don and Gretchen Dover sit by their little dog, Charley Brown, at the evacuation shelter at Manatee High School Friday as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Bradenton Police drive down flood-prone Riverview Blvd. broadcasting an evacuation alert Sunday morning as Hurricane Irma approaches West Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Linda Molto smiles in her friend's living room who evacuated. Molto came to feed the cats in Cortez Village Sunday morning as Hurricane Irma approaches West Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
People in Samoset line up at an ice machine Sunday as Hurricane Irma approaches West Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Evacuees wait to register for the shelter at Manatee High School Friday as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Chris Daley and Theresa Webb work at the Manatee County Emergency Operations center in advance of Hurricane Irma Thursday.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Cars wait in an incredibly long line on U.S. 301 to get lumber at 84 Lumber in Bradenton Friday ahead of the oncoming Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Evacuees wait to register for the shelter at Manatee High School Friday as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Signs on the front doors of the Rubonia Community Center Sunday as Hurricane Irma approaches West Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Evacuees from West Palm, the Orozco family was dismayed to learn they couldn't bring their bunny, Olaf, and cockatiel, Charlie, to the shelter at Manatee High School Friday as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
This trailer park on Palma Sola Blvd was almost deserted, besides this smiling totem pole Friday as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Evacuees begin to arrive at Manatee High School Friday as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Heather Graham stands in Trailer Estates near a boarded up home as her husband and father took pictures of boats Sunday morning as Hurricane Irma approaches West Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Cars wait in an incredibly long line on U.S. 301 to get lumber at 84 Lumber in Bradenton Friday ahead of the oncoming Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Manatee County Sheriff's deputies man a roadblock at Cortez Road and Palma Sola Blvd Sunday as Hurricane Irma approaches West Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Bruce Hill surveys a huge pine tree leaning gently against his home in Palma Sola Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A mobile home suffered roof damage in the 6600 block of Cortez Road in Bradenton Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Sheila Overcash smiles Thursday despite the heat and lack of power. Sunny Bower Assisted Living and Senior Day Services in Bradenton is still without power Thursday. They say others on their street have power.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A huge tree blocks 17th Avenue West in the 5100 block in West Bradenton Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Crews cut up trees blocking Cortez Road Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Hurricane Hanks on Anna Maria Island shared their feelings on their boarded up windows Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A home in West Bradenton suffered downed trees and fencing in the yard Monday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com