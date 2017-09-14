Hurricane Irma evacuees finally get power. And then their kitchen catches fire

More Videos 0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto Pause 0:33 Restored power sparks fire, forces family to flee home 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 0:37 Hurricane Irma causes major sewage problem 1:20 Manatee kids helping kids after Hurricane Irma 0:47 Hurricane Irma debris pickup delayed 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 2:24 Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Restored power sparks fire, forces family to flee home A Manatee County family who went days without power from Hurricane Irma were forced to flee their home yet again when house fills with smoke. A Manatee County family who went days without power from Hurricane Irma were forced to flee their home yet again when house fills with smoke. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

A Manatee County family who went days without power from Hurricane Irma were forced to flee their home yet again when house fills with smoke. Mark Young Bradenton Herald