Couple suffering from dementia returning after evacuation might be in trouble

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Venice couple, who each have dementia and evacuated ahead of Hurricane Irma, but there are concerns they may face struggles as they head back.
Silver Alerts were issued for Milan Yezic, 89, and his wife, Lucille Yezic, 86, on Tuesday after they were last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station near Interstate 75 in the Ocala area, according to a news release. They both suffer from varying degrees of dementia and were driving to Pennsylvania to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma.
The couple are said to be traveling in a 2004 beige Mercury Grand Marquis with license plate GESL71. Milan Yezic is 5-8 and weighs about 180 pounds. Lucille Yezic is 5-4 and weighs about 175 pounds.
Anyone who sees the couple is asked to call 911 immediately.
As of Wednesday, the couple had not returned to their home on Golf Club Lane in Venice, according to the sheriff’s office, and they do not have a cell phone.
Detectives have been able to confirm that the couple appears to be headed back by tracing their bank records. The couple last used their credit cards at gas stations in Georgia and more recently in Wildwood, the sheriff’s office said.
“It appears the couple is traveling back south toward Venice. However, due to fuel shortages, it may become increasingly difficult for Mr. and Mrs. Yezic to make it home,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning in an updated news release.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
