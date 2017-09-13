Man critically injured after Parrish teen turns in path of his Harley

A 75-year-old Wimauma man driving a Harley-Davidson is in critical condition after a Parrish teen driving a pickup truck turned into the motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old male teenager was stopped in a 2007 Ford F-150 facing west at the stop sign at the intersection of State Road 62 and U.S. 301 as the Wimauma man was headed north in a 2005 Harley Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited in the left lane on 301 approaching the intersection, according to a news release.
The teen turned left into the Wimauma’s man’s path and crashed into the right of the Harley.
The Harley flipped onto its side and slid across U.S. 301 into the southbound left turn lane, ejecting the driver. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Blake Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, which were listed as critical.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash is under investigation for any possible charges.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
