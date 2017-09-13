Hurricane Irma: More restaurants are open and offering hot food, cold beers and air-conditioning

Here is an update on what restaurants and bars have been reported open in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Keep in mind most have normal hours and may not be open before lunch time. Email updates to calendar@bradenton.com.
▪ Old Hamburg Schnitzelhaus, 3426 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach. (Opening 5 p.m. Wednesday)
▪ Kites Corner, Pizza Pasta Grill, 817 14th St. W., Bradenton
▪ Denise’s Beachway Cafe, 7224 Manatee Ave., W., Bradenton
▪ Beach Bistro, 6600 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach
▪ Doctor’s Office, 5312 Holmes Blvd., Holmes Beach
▪ Eat Here, 5315 Gulf Dr., (limited menu Wednesday evening, full menu available Thursday)
▪ 60 East Italian Restaurant, 2219 60th Ave. E., Ellenton
▪ BeachHouse Restaurant, 200 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach
▪ Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant, 760 Broadway St., Longboat Key
▪ Arts & Eats Restaurant and Gallery, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton
▪ Ortygia, 1418 13th St. W., Bradenton. (Opening 5 p.m. Wednesday)
▪ Hooter’s, 4908 14th St. W, Bradenton
▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton, and 2515 University Parkway, Sarasota
▪ Anna Maria Oyster Bar, 1525 51st Ave. E., Ellenton will open at noon with a limited menu. Utility workers with ID eat for 50 percent off through Sunday.
▪ R.J. Gators, 6100 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
▪ Loaded Barrel Tavern, 450 Old Main St., Bradenton
▪ Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ San Remo, 1914 14th St. W., Bradenton, is open for pizza and salad. Local delivery available.
▪ Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub, 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
▪ Fresh Market, 6701 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ Demetrios’ Pizza House, 1720 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. There is a 50 percent discount for all FPL, Manatee County and City Utility workers, EMS, Fire and Rescue and Law Enforcement officers through Friday.
▪ Waffle House, 2400 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
▪ Turner Donut Shop, 902 Ninth Ave. W, Bradenton
▪ WaWa, 701 First St. E, Bradenton
▪ Robin’s downtown cafe, 428 12 St. W., Bradenton
▪ BTowne Coffee Compnay, 440 12th St. W., Bradenton
▪ Chili’s, 6010 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton
▪ Publix, all Manatee locations are open
▪ Sage Biscuit, downtown location only, 1401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ Acapulco Tropical, 3525 First St. E. and 5612 14th St. W., Bradenton
▪ Basil’s, 5210 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton
▪ Popi’s Place, all locations open, giving 50 percent discount first responders
▪ McCabe’s Irish Sports Bar, 302 Old Main St., Bradenton
▪ Cork’s Cigar Bar, 424 Old Main St., Bradenton
▪ Lou’s Diner, 310 Old Main St., Bradenton
▪ Marathon Gas Station, 2927 Cortez Road, Bradenton (food only)
▪ Oneco Rose Bar, 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton
▪ Taco Bell, 5410 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ Jimmy John’s, 5300 Manatee Ave. W, Bradenton
▪ Subway, 7461 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ Beef O’Bradys, 4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
▪ New China Garden, 4629 Cortez Road, Bradenton
▪ McDonald’s, most Bradenton locations are open
▪ 3 Keys Brewery and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton
▪ Drift In, Bridge Street, Bradenton Beach and Cortez Road location
▪ Hungry Howies, 103 301 Blvd.. W, Bradenton
▪ Sonny’s BBQ, 631 67th St. Cir. E., Bradenton
▪ Dominos, 1403 57th Ave. W., and 4507 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto
▪ Panda Buffett, 3901 Manatee Ave., Bradenton
▪ Sonic Drive-In, 6008 14th St. W., Bradenton
▪ Checkers, 5140 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
▪ GIO Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar, 4805 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
▪ Cafe Di Lorenzo, 7604 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
▪ Oma Pizza, 201 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach
▪ PDQ restaurants will begin opening today. Check www.eatpdq.com/pdqstrong for updates.
▪ Papa John’s, all Manatee locations are open
▪ Boston Market, 5002 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton
▪ Perkins, 6023 14th St. W., Bradenton
Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale
