Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 13, 2017

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 13, 2017 6:18 AM

Here’s what you might see on your Wednesday morning commute.

  • Closed due to water, Jim Davis Road at County Road 675 to Golf Course Road, Parrish;
  • Closed due to water, Upper Manatee River Road at North Rye Road, Bradenton;
  • Traffic light out, University Parkway at Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, treat as a four-way stop;
  • Traffic light out, Bee Ridge Road at Honore Avenue, Sarasota, treat as a four-way stop;
  • Closed due to water, Clark Road at Myakka Valley Trail, Sarasota.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

