U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan on Tuesday toured the damage done by Hurricane Irma.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan on Tuesday toured the damage done by Hurricane Irma. Provided photo Rep. Vern Buchanan
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan on Tuesday toured the damage done by Hurricane Irma. Provided photo Rep. Vern Buchanan

Local

Buchanan tours Irma damage from helicopter

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 12, 2017 5:21 PM

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan toured by helicopter on Tuesday the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

From what he could see during his hour-long flight of Manatee and Sarasota counties, tiles had flicked off rooftops, there was some localized flooding and the beaches on Anna Maria Island would need renourishment.

“We’re going to have to step forward and do more,” he said.

The first and biggest priority would be cleanup and turning back on the electricity, Buchanan said. More than 87,000 Manatee County power customers couldn’t turn on their lights as of Tuesday morning.

Other challenges to face include the safety of the special needs evacuees and helping businesses reopen so people could go back to work.

Buchanan agreed when Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said, “We dodged a bullet.”

“It’s probably a good way of saying that,” he said.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma

Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 0:41

Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma
See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:18

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store
The Gulf of Mexico is calm as storm approaches 0:37

The Gulf of Mexico is calm as storm approaches

View More Video