The Humane Society of Manatee was in need of water and cleaning supplies Tuesday after Hurricane Irma. Baylee Bell takes Peppermint out for air, as the building was without power. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Humane society in need after Hurricane Irma blackout

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 12, 2017 5:16 PM

While nearly half of Manatee County is dealing with power outages after Hurricane Irma, the 37 furry temporary residents of the Humane Society of Manatee County are also sitting in the dark.

“We lost power just prior to the storm hitting this area and the power has been out ever since,” organization executive director Rick Yocum said.

Four of the staff members kept the dogs and cats company around the clock, moving them from the shelter to the clinic before the hurricane came. Fans are being run to the kennels so the dogs are comfortable, but they’re still waiting for the lights.

The office has moved to the parking lot and the clinic hardly has power, but the most damage the property received were downed limbs scattered around.

Yocum said as they wait for the lights to come back on, the organization is in need of supplies such as bottled water, bleach, paper towels, dog and cat food and cat litter.

According to Florida Power & Light vice president and chief communications officer Rob Gould, it may take until Sept. 22 for the west coast of Florida to be “essentially restored.”

Anyone can stop by the organizations location at 2515 14th Street W. to drop off donations, Yocum said.


Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

