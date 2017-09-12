Kids helping kids, students pitch in with Hurricane Irma playground cleanup

More Videos 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma Pause 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 2:24 Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 1:23 Hurricane Irma preparations intensify 0:38 Irma's trek leaves destruction in South Carolina 1:07 Rubonia residents escape Irma's worst Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Manatee kids helping kids after Hurricane Irma Manatee School for the arts Action Team members helped clear Palmetto parks and playgrounds so kids could play safely as everyone unwinds from the stress of Hurricane Irma. Manatee School for the arts Action Team members helped clear Palmetto parks and playgrounds so kids could play safely as everyone unwinds from the stress of Hurricane Irma. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

