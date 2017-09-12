Former Venice Symphony conductor involved in crash after Irma renders traffic signals inoperable

The former conductor of the Venice Symphony was cited for failing to stop at an inoperative signal late Monday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Kenneth Bowermeister of Sarasota was driving southbound on U.S. 301 approaching University Parkway in the right outside lane around 11:10 p.m.
A Hyundai Elantra carrying a 29-year-old Sarasota driver and a 7-year-old passenger was headed eastbound on University at the same intersection.
Due to Hurricane Irma, several traffic signals in Manatee and Sarasota counties had been rendered inoperable, including these ones. As the Elantra drove through the intersection, its front end hit the right side of Bowermeister’s Toyota RAV4, causing his car to overturn, FHP reported.
No one had any injuries. Bowermeister was cited for failing to stop for an inoperative signal.
Law enforcement advises drivers that if a traffic signal does not work, treat interesections as a four-way stop sign.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
