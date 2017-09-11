Anderson Cooper reports on Hurricane Irma damage from Bradenton

CNN reporter Anderson Cooper broadcast a report on Hurricane Irma’s destruction from Bradenton on Monday evening.
“This community largely dodged a bullet on this storm,” he said in his report, pointing to damaged mobile homes behind him. It was unclear from where he reported. “You can see not everybody was quite so lucky in this area.”
.@AndersonCooper: "The people here may be without power, but they're not without strength" https://t.co/dC9y69FH1s https://t.co/iG26EFsTT6— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 12, 2017
In opening the two-hour report, Cooper addressed how widespread Irma’s impact was on Florida, showing clips from Key Largo and Jacksonville. He reported from Tampa on Saturday.
Cooper noted that it will take time for officials to assess the full extent of the damage and that millions of Floridians do not have power.
Several other CNN correspondants reported from other Florida cities in Irma’s path, such as Bonita Springs, Naples, Fort Myers and Sarasota.
“As we’ve seen all over the state, the people here may be without electricity but they are certainly not without their strength,” he said.
