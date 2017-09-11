Lou’s Diner was the first to restaurant to reopen on Bradenton’s Old Main Street Monday, and the establishment was rewarded with a capacity lunch crowd.
Hurricane Irma: Looking for hot food, cold drinks? Here’s what we know is open

By Jana Morreale

jmorreale@bradenton.com

September 11, 2017 6:13 PM

Here is an update on what’s been reported open in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

▪ McCabe’s Irish Sports Bar, 302 Old Main St., Bradenton

▪ Cork’s Cigar Bar, 424 Old Main St., Bradenton

▪ Lou’s Diner, 310 Old Main St., Bradenton

▪ Marathon Gas Station, 2927 Cortez Road, Bradenton (food only)

▪ Oneco Rose Bar, 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton

▪ Beef O’Bradys, 4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton

▪ New China Garden, 4629 Cortez Road, Bradenton

▪ McDonald’s, 3631 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ 3 Keys Brewery and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

▪ Drift In, Bridge Street, Bradenton Beach and Cortez Road location

▪ Hungry Howies, 103 301 Bldv. W, Bradenton

▪ Sonny’s BBQ, 631 67th St. Cir. E., Bradenton

▪ Dominos, 1403 57th Ave. W., and 4507 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

▪ Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto

▪ Panda Buffett, 3901 Manatee Ave., Bradenton

▪ Sonic Drive-In, 6008 14th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Checkers, 5140 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ GIO Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar, 4805 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

