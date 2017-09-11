Prine ‘Pilgrims’ survive sheltering for Irma

The Prine Pilgrims are a group of Hurricane Irma evacuees who spent several days together in room 163 at Prine Elementary School. Left to right, Peter Galway, Violet Miletic, Claude Perkins, Rada Koutselas, Bonnie Pfohl and Terry Somoya. Not pictured are Eula Russell, Saveta Kornja and Nanci Castovince. Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald