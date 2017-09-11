Mobile home resident: “I’m lucky to be alive” after Hurricane Irma

Ignoring mandatory evacuation orders, one Manatee County man said, “I’m lucky to be alive,” after his neighbor’s roof almost came through his house during Hurricane Irma on Sunday.
“I’m just happy I woke up the next day,” said Joseph Pane in the Del Vista Lago mobile home park.
While county officials were relieved that the storm did not do significant damage countywide, mobile home parks were the exception.
However, the damage was hit and miss with some taking no damage, others taking some, and others that took the brunt.
Pane’s neighbor was out of state when his roof let go.
“It sounded like something out of the Wizard of Oz,” Pane said. “All I’m doing now is calling people who left and letting them know if they have damage.”
Pane said he stayed to watch his neighbor’s two cats, but realizes now how lucky he was.
Roland Marshall wasn’t taking any chances. The Trailer Estates resident evacuated to his son’s concrete house. Marshall lost a portion of his roof, as well.
“It came off the back end and got a lot of water in the bedroom,” Marshall said. “But it isn’t as bad as others.”
Marshall said he made the right decision, but it was a hard thing to do.
“I took what I could,” he said. “It was hard, not knowing if you had a home to come back to.”
Capt. Beth Young, of the Trailer Estates Volunteer Fire Department, said she saw similar damage throughout the park.
“Lots of roof damage, power lines down and structural damage,” Young said. “It’s been a long four days, but we are going to continue to assess throughout the day. We have a lot of young guys here, but they love what they do and have done a remarkable job.”
