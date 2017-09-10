She delivered her own baby because Hurricane Irma kept the paramedics away

More Videos 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West Pause 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:55 Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 0:39 Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 0:03 Hurricane Irma to make landfall in Key West 0:36 Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irma winds arrive in Key West The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charlie Trainor The Miami Herald

The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charlie Trainor The Miami Herald