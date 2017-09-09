FPL: We will not shut down power to customers

Florida Power and Light will not be shutting down power to any of its customers, it announced in response to a rumor circulating.
“FPL has built the most sophisticated and strongest power grid in the nation. Our goal is to continue providing our customers power now and during the storm,” the company said in an issued statement. “To be clear, FPL has no plans to shut down power to its customers. In fact, we have adequate power to continue serving all customers.”
Once Irma hits, crews will begin working to restore power as soon as conditions are safe.
“Once restoration begins in earnest, our goal is to get as many customers up and running as soon as possible and we will not stop until all power is restored, the company said.”
As of 6:30 p.m., there were more than 76,000 people in Florida without power right now, according to Gov. Rick Scott.
"It's going to get worse," Scott said.
