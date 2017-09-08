Time is running out to register for special needs evacuation assistance as Hurricane Irma approaches

If you need special needs evacuation assistance, time is running out to register as Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida peninsula.
The call center will close at 8 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from Manatee County Government.
“Manatee County special needs transportation will shuttle registered special needs evacuees to the shelter until it is deemed too dangerous for vehicles to be on the road,” the release stated.
To register for assistance, go to https://snr.floridadisaster.org.
For more information, go to mymanatee.org, call (941) 748-4501 or go to the county Facebook page.
Comments