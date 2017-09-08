Local

Manatee County important contact information

Herald Staff Report

September 08, 2017 2:30 PM

Here are important numbers and websites you should have in case of emergency:

Animal Services: 941-742-5933, mymanatee.org

Emergency Management: 941-749-3500, ext. 7828, mymanatee.org

Citizens Information Center (for storm-related questions): 941-749-3547

Florida Power and Light: 800-468-8243, fpl.com

Florida Highway Patrol: 941-751-7647, flhsmv.gov

Peace River Electric: 800-282-3824, preco.coop

Manatee County Sheriff: 941-747-3011, manateesheriff.com

Manatee County Solid Waste: 941-792-8811, mymanatee.org

American Red Cross: 941-792-8686, redcross.org

Catholic Charities: 941-714-7829, https://catholiccharitiesusa.org

Salvation Army: 941-748-5110, salvationarmyflorida.org/bradenton

United Way: 941-748-1313, www.uwmanatee.org

Manatee County Government: 941-748-4501, mymanatee.org

NOAA Weather Radio: FIPS code 012081

TDD: 941-742-5802

For live crash and roadway reports use: https://www.flhsmv.gov/fhp/traffic/live_traffic_feed.html

Register now your Emergency Contact Information: https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/emergency-contact-information-history/

Additional info can be located by calling 511 or go to http://www.floridadisaster.org/index.asp

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:18

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store
The Gulf of Mexico is calm as storm approaches 0:37

The Gulf of Mexico is calm as storm approaches
Poll shows support for Confederate monument 2:59

Poll shows support for Confederate monument

View More Video