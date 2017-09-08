Manatee County important contact information

Here are important numbers and websites you should have in case of emergency:
Animal Services: 941-742-5933, mymanatee.org
Emergency Management: 941-749-3500, ext. 7828, mymanatee.org
Citizens Information Center (for storm-related questions): 941-749-3547
Florida Power and Light: 800-468-8243, fpl.com
Florida Highway Patrol: 941-751-7647, flhsmv.gov
Peace River Electric: 800-282-3824, preco.coop
Manatee County Sheriff: 941-747-3011, manateesheriff.com
Manatee County Solid Waste: 941-792-8811, mymanatee.org
American Red Cross: 941-792-8686, redcross.org
Catholic Charities: 941-714-7829, https://catholiccharitiesusa.org
Salvation Army: 941-748-5110, salvationarmyflorida.org/bradenton
United Way: 941-748-1313, www.uwmanatee.org
Manatee County Government: 941-748-4501, mymanatee.org
NOAA Weather Radio: FIPS code 012081
TDD: 941-742-5802
For live crash and roadway reports use: https://www.flhsmv.gov/fhp/traffic/live_traffic_feed.html
Register now your Emergency Contact Information: https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/emergency-contact-information-history/
Additional info can be located by calling 511 or go to http://www.floridadisaster.org/index.asp
