Local

Valdosta theme park offers free admission for evacuees

By Marty Clear

September 08, 2017 11:55 AM

If you’re heading to Georgia, or beyond, this weekend, there’s a nice little treat awaiting you just across the Florida state line.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga., is offering free admission to people displaced by Hurricane Irma on Saturday.

That should let you take a little break from your travels along the congested I-75 before Irma comes to town. All you need to get in is proof of residency or a valid ID from a county that’s under evacuation orders.

The park opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. An event called “Stars of Wrestling,” featuring Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart and others, gets going at 3 p.m. for no additional charge.

Call 229-219-7080 or go to wildadventures.com for information

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

