One man dead after early-morning vehicle accident on U.S. 41

September 08, 2017

A 28-year-old Manatee County man was killed Friday in an early-morning traffic accident on U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Eddie Perez-Perez was traveling north on U.S. 41 approaching Braden Avenue in a 2014 Infiniti Coupe at 2:50 a.m. when he crossed into the southbound lanes and struck another car head on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

A pending investigation could result in charges, according to FHP.

