One man dead after early-morning vehicle accident on U.S. 41

A 28-year-old Manatee County man was killed Friday in an early-morning traffic accident on U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Eddie Perez-Perez was traveling north on U.S. 41 approaching Braden Avenue in a 2014 Infiniti Coupe at 2:50 a.m. when he crossed into the southbound lanes and struck another car head on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
A pending investigation could result in charges, according to FHP.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
