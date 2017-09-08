Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 8, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.
- Voluntary evacuations for Manatee County Zone A begin at 7 a.m.;
- There is a high volume of traffic along the Florida Turnpike as drivers evacuate Florida;
- Fatal crash, Tamiami Trail at Braden Avenue, Sarasota, southbound lanes blocked.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
