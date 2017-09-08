Florida Highway Patrol
Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 8, 2017

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 08, 2017 6:25 AM

Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.

  • Voluntary evacuations for Manatee County Zone A begin at 7 a.m.;
  • There is a high volume of traffic along the Florida Turnpike as drivers evacuate Florida;
  • Fatal crash, Tamiami Trail at Braden Avenue, Sarasota, southbound lanes blocked.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

