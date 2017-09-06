Take Stock in Children Manatee names new executive director

Take Stock in Children of Manatee, which since 1995 has provided a unique opportunity for low-income students to break the cycle of poverty through education, has named Jamie Serino as its new executive director.
“It is truly an honor to join this wonderful and highly respected organization,” said Serino who comes to Take Stock in Children with more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit, government and corporate sector.
Serino most recently served as president for The Alliance, a consulting firm providing organizational design and management, environmental and sustainability planning, policy, fund raising, marketing and communications leadership to local, state and national organizations, according to a Take Stock in Children of Manatee news release.
Take Stock in Children provides mentoring and post secondary scholarships to students grades 6-12 from low income families, the release states.
“Throughout his notable career, Serino has developed and contributed to successful programs providing scholarship, mentorship and internship opportunities for students at all levels from middle through graduate school,” according to the release.
In addition to receiving many professional achievement awards, Serino has helped raise more than $132 million for education, environmental research and conservation programs, the release states.
Among the unique features of Take Stock in Children, the organization begins its relationship with children in their middle school years and continues through high school and includes the student’s transition into college and professional careers.
For more information about Take Stock in Children: 941-751-6550, ext. 2368.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
