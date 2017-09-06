More Videos

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Pause
Lorraine Road extension connects University Parkway and Fruitville Road 2:56

Lorraine Road extension connects University Parkway and Fruitville Road

People wait for water at Bradenton grocery store 0:39

People wait for water at Bradenton grocery store

Protesters deliver shark-dragging petition to state attorney's office 1:23

Protesters deliver shark-dragging petition to state attorney's office

Manatee homeowner talks about house flooding twice in one year 2:16

Manatee homeowner talks about house flooding twice in one year

Original windows of Palmetto's historic Carnegie Library saved 0:56

Original windows of Palmetto's historic Carnegie Library saved

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:34

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 1:24

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4

  • Poll shows support for Confederate monument

    Representatives of Save Southern Heritage and others demand the return of the Confederate war veteran memorial removed by the Manatee County Commission.

Poll shows support for Confederate monument

Representatives of Save Southern Heritage and others demand the return of the Confederate war veteran memorial removed by the Manatee County Commission.
Mark Young Bradenton Herald
Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Crime

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Tampa police are looking for a suspect in an Aug. 23, 2017, shooting at a Travelodge motel, 2901 E. Busch Blvd. There have been no reports of injuries. The male in red was driving a gray or silver Buick. A light colored or silver Mitsubishi with an unknown driver is associated with the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay Inc. at 800-873-TIPS or www.crimestopperstb.com You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters

Local

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday to determine how a 61-year-old man died Sunday in the floodwaters in Manatee County. According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the man was found face down in the water Sunday afternoon, prompting a death investigation. A wheelchair was found nearby.

Deer rescued from Sarasota country club pond

Local

Deer rescued from Sarasota country club pond

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a pond at a local country club on Sunday, August 27.The Wildlife Inc Education and Rehabilitation Center was called by Sarasota County deputies to help out after two deer were reported stranded in a pond at Laurel Oak Country Club. “Unfortunately, one didn’t survive but the other was trying his hardest to stay afloat,” the sheriff’s office noted in text accompanying the video.

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

Crime

Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store

On Aug. 27, 201,7 at approximately 10:16 pm, the two suspects entered the Speedy Select store located at 7712 Riverview Drive in Riverview. Thje first suspect pointed an unknown make/model silver revolver at the victim/clerk while the second suspct went behind the counter and emptied the case drawer and took Cigarellos. The second suspect brandished an unknown make/model semi-automatic handgun. Just before first suspect exited the store, he fired one round at the victim/clerk, missing him by inches. Both suspects fled in in a possible silver or light colored four-door Nissan Sentra (2000-2006) southbound on 78th street, then eastbound on Riverview Drive. Anyone with any information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of these suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

Man throws explosive device into restaurant

Crime

Man throws explosive device into restaurant

The Philadelphia Police Department has released a surveillance video showing a suspect approach New Dragon City restaurant in Philadelphia, light an explosive device nearby and throw it inside where it then exploded on Aug. 12, 2017. He and other suspects fled from the scene on foot.