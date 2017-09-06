Lorraine Road extension opens to connect University Parkway-Fruitville Road

Developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch marked the widening of 3.5 miles of Lorraine Road connecting University Parkway to Fruitville Road on Wednesday, clearing the way for developing its Lakewood Ranch property in Sarasota County.
Significantly, with Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, it also opens a new north-south alternative to Interstate 75.
Lorraine Road is now open from State Road 64 in Manatee County to Fruitville Road in Sarasota County.
Rex Jensen, CEO and president of SMR, praised his predecessor, John Clarke, for having the foresight to start acquiring 1.28 miles of right-of-way south of SMR property in the early 1990s.
“This road would not exist without John Clarke. He looked out the window and said, some day we’ll need the the right of way,” Jensen said, inviting Clarke to take the stage before the ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
For his part, Clarke praised the Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District and Jensen for approving a $79.5 million bond issue to pay for infrastructure needed to develop the Waterside project on 2,000 acres south of University Parkway.
Waterside is projected to have 5,144 homes when completed.
“It takes a huge amount of guts,” Clarke said of the 30-year bond issue, the largest in Lakewood Ranch history.
This is a really wonderful piece of infrastructure.
Paul Caragiulo, chairman of the Sarasota County Commission
Lakewood Ranch Boulevard will eventually be extended to Fruitville Road as well, but Jensen said that project is held up by right-of-way acquisition problems.
Wednesday’s ribbon cutting was held on a rise in Lorraine Road, under which a tubelike underpass runs to allow school children and others to safely travel.
Eventually, the Sarasota School District plans to build an elementary school in the neighborhood.
Tom Harmer, Sarasota County administrator, called the Lorraine Road extension a great example of a public-private partnership.
Lorraine Road not only provides community connectivity, but a new evacuation route, Harmer said.
Paul Caragiulo, chairman of the Sarasota County Commission, called the road extension a “really wonderful piece of infrastructure” which required “great vision.”
Mike Moran, Sarasota County commissioner, praised the project, but also took note of a possible looming disaster in Irma.
“Hopefully, God is working with you and your families the next few days,” Moran said.
Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight had praise for SMR as well for its farsighted coordination with law enforcement to allow planning for future public safety requirements.
“We moved six deputies into this area last year knowing the growth that was coming,” Knight said.
Knight also lauded the underpass that will allow students to safely get to school away from traffic, without the need for a crossing guard.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments