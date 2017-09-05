Hurricane supply staples such as water and plywood selling out, but more coming, businesses promise

Residents of Manatee County, like most Floridians, are taking Hurricane Irma very seriously, and some local stores have run out of water, propane and plywood, but more supplies are expected to arrive in stores Wednesday.
A Category 5 with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Irma was still on a westward track with all of Florida in the forecast cone of uncertainty.
Water was the hottest commodity with most stores running out of it earlier in the day. But, again, more should be coming.
Early Tuesday morning, Aldi, 4705 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, already had a sign posted letting customers know there was no water but another shipment was expected Wednesday.
By Tuesday evening, a long line of customers at Publix, 7310 Manatee Ave W., Bradenton, were waiting in line as a shipment of water was expected to arrive. At Winn-Dixie, 515 7th St., Palmetto, shelves of water were also bare, but a store manager said another shipment was expected Wednesday.
“We’re currently working with our distribution centers to ensure our stores have hurricane essentials to serve our customers,” Winn-Dixie tweeted in response to a tweet by Bradenton Herald staff.
Just after the end of business day Tuesday, lines at gas stations in many places were long and fuel ran out at some gas stations, including the Shell station at 35th Street and Manatee Ave West.
Ron Craven, of Bradenton, was one of the many drivers who made their way to Wawa near Manatee Memorial Hospital later in the evening, where business was steady, but their were no lines and a fuel truck had arrived.
“I ain’t worried about it,” Craven said smiling.
But worried or not, Craven is prepared.
“I figured I better fill up before it gets too expensive,” Craven said.
He’s also prepared with supplies including canned goods, boat fuel and a brand new generator that he bought five years ago, he said.
“I hope I don’t have to cut the seal on it this year,” Craven said.
Lowe’s in Bradenton was out of plywood, water and propane on Tuesday evening. Store employees were telling customers that they expect to get more in Wednesday’s shipment, but suggested customers arrive first thing in the morning. The store opens at 6 a.m.
Jon Strobel, of Bradenton, was loading up sheets of wood on the back of his truck.
“Getting wood for windows,” Strobel said as another customer volunteered to help him. “This fine gentleman here is helping me load my truck, and I’m going to help him load his.”
Hurricane preparation was nothing new for him, he said.
“I was born and raised here,” Strobel said. “But this one has me a little scared.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
