Local organizations cancel upcoming events as Irma approaches

The exact path of Hurricane Irma was still unclear as of Tuesday afternoon, but some local organizations were already taking the precaution to cancel and postpone events scheduled for later in the week.
Here’s a list of announced schedule changes. More cancellations are likely later in the week.
Fogartyville: Singer-songwriter Ellis Paul was scheduled to perform Friday. That show has been postponed, but no make-up date has been announced yet. I f you already bought tickets, call 941-545-5635 to find out what to do.
Players Centre for Performing Arts in Sarasota: The center has canceled or postponed a number of events scheduled for this weekend.
▪ Saturday’s Arnold Simonsen Players Studio Open House has been rescheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22.
▪ Saturday’s performance of “Midnight On The Moon” has been canceled completely.
▪ The last two performances of “The Crucible” on Friday and Saturday have been canceled.
▪ Saturday’s auditions for “In the Next Room: The Vibrator Play” will be rescheduled for Sept. 17, with callbacks scheduled for Sept. 19.
All classes and rehearsals scheduled over the weekend will tentatively resume on Tuesday.
If you have tickets for any of those events, call 941-365-2494.
USF Sarasota-Manatee: The college has canceled its upcoming “What Now, Cuba?” seminar scheduled for Monday. Tickets will be refunded automatically.
Email notice of cancellations to calendar@bradenton.com.
