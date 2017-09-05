Local state of emergency in Manatee expected to be declared

The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners is expected to declare a local state of emergency Wednesday morning as Hurricane Irma makes its way west, according to a Manatee County Government press release.
Public Safety Director Bob Smith will ask commissioners to make the declaration during the 8 a.m. meeting at the Manatee County Administrative Building, as other Florida counties have already done.
According to Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris, the declaration must be made before hurricane shelters can be opened and evacuation notices can be sent, although there are no current plans to do so.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Irma was a Category 5 storm 180 miles east of Antigua.
Manatee County residents can call the Citizens Information Center for questions or issues at 941-749-3547. Emergency calls should be made to 911.
