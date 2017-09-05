Myakka City man dead after overnight crash

A Myakka City man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree off State Road 70 late Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 2000 Toyota Tundra, driven by Michael E. Hosier, 62, of Myakka City, was traveling west on State Road 70 near Greenbrook Boulevard around 11:25 p.m. Monday, according to FHP.
Hosier lost control and went into the south shouler where the Tundra struck a tree, according to FHP. Hosier was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center where he died.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
