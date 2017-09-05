Local

Myakka City man dead after overnight crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 05, 2017 6:19 AM

Manatee

A Myakka City man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree off State Road 70 late Monday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2000 Toyota Tundra, driven by Michael E. Hosier, 62, of Myakka City, was traveling west on State Road 70 near Greenbrook Boulevard around 11:25 p.m. Monday, according to FHP.

Hosier lost control and went into the south shouler where the Tundra struck a tree, according to FHP. Hosier was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center where he died.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect
Original windows of Palmetto's historic Carnegie Library saved 0:56

Original windows of Palmetto's historic Carnegie Library saved
How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant? 2:13

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant?

View More Video