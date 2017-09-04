Bradenton had its second wettest August in more than a century

The Sarasota-Bradenton area had its second wettest August in 100 years, according to an analysis from the National Weather Service.
Since record-keeping began in 1911, the last time it had rained this much was in 1981 with 24.42 inches. This August, it rained 20.97 inches, but it typically gets 9.14 inches of precipitation.
The warmest August was recorded in 2014, with an average of 85 degrees Fahrenheit. This was the 13th warmest August, with an average of 83.3 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to the weather service’s three-month outlook, there is a 52 percent chance that temperatures will be higher than normal.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
