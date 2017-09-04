Coastal cleanup competition aims to continue litter-clearing legacy

After a successful first go, a group of concerned divers will be holding its second competitive coastal cleanup.
Suncoast Aqua-ventures’ Reef and Beach Cleanup was organized last year to round up garbage in and around Manatee County waters and raise money for environmental causes. Cash prizes enticed teams and volunteers to gather nearly 3,000 pounds of trash. Proceeds from the event went to Mote Marine Laboratory’s turtle rehabilitation efforts.
Cheryl Huntsinger, an event organizer, said they’re holding the event two months earlier than last year “so hopefully the divers will be more inclined to get in the water.” The competition will be on Saturday, Sept. 23 with the weigh-in ceremony on Sept. 24.
She added that Mote will be out that Sunday with an educational aquarium trailer.
The Suncoast Spearfishing Challenge will be held the same weekend, but Huntsinger said she hopes the turnout won’t be affected.
The six categories for the first-, second- and third-place prizes include the most anchors, most metal and non-metal recyclables, fishing gear and most unique items found below the surface and above.
To be eligible for money prizes of $500, $250 and $150 for each category, teams of up to six can sign up for $40 and individuals can throw their names into the ring for $10. Volunteers can also help clean up litter, but won’t be considered for rewards.
To register or learn more, anyone can visit www.suncoastaquaventures.com.
