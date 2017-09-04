Mixing work and play on Labor Day

The last dregs of summer weren’t lost on Manatee Public Beach.
As the Labor Day holiday started to settle into the sand on Monday morning, dribbles of sweat ran down Isidro Valle’s face and seeped through his light-blue, long-sleeved shirt. Others splashed around in the calm waters, but he was busy drilling blue rental umbrellas into the ground.
“Supposed to be a busy day,” he said. Before 10 a.m., he had set up two rows of 36 umbrellas, with twice as many lounge chairs placed on either side. He’s been at it for seven years, but of course the holidays are his most laborious.
The holiday became official in 1894, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. About 10 years before that, as the labor movement was ramping up, a festival and parade were held in New York City to celebrate the “workingmen in this city.” It was deemed successful and caught on, but the catch was having to miss one day of paid work.
According to a 2015 Bloomberg BNA poll, 41 percent of employers said some of their workers would have to work on Labor Day.
Now, the holiday represents an unofficial end to summer.
It depends on who you ask, but Jeff Mitchell wasn’t technically working yet as he scanned the sands with his metal detector. The rare coins grader deals with currency worth thousands of dollars, but on Monday’s treasure hunt he picked up only $1.71 in change.
If he’s not pocketing quarters and dimes, he’s helping others find lost jewelry.
“This is one of the busier times,” Mitchell said. “The ideal time would be to come after everybody leaves tonight, but I need to get ready to work.”
To Calen Crowder, his 12-hour shift at Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe meant he was a martyr for those who wanted to relax.
“It’s labor. I think it’s very appropriate,” he said. “Why wouldn’t I work on the day that’s for workers?”
Giving out drinks and distributing umbrellas is all part of the job. And the view isn’t half bad.
“That’s what we get to do, is help everybody relax on the beach,” he said. “It’s perfect.”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
