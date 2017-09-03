Car crashes into tree, fence, apartment building in Sarasota

A car careened into an apartment building Sunday morning after running off the road, injuring a resident who was sleeping in her bedroom.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Edward Dion, 70, was attempting to turn into the driveway access of 5900 Wilkinson Road and failed to negotiate the turn properly.
Deputies assisting #FHP on traffic crash in Wilkinson Rd apartment complex. Vehicle struck curb, went thru fence, struck building. FHP lead. pic.twitter.com/T6wNZLpWaC— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) September 3, 2017
The driver was unable to stop the vehicle by applying the brakes and as a result the vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with a tree, a fence, the building, an air conditioning unit and several pillars.
A woman, Arlene Watson, 50, sleeping in the bed of her apartment at the time of the crash received minor injuries from being struck by debris from the impact.
Dion also received minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
