Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Wanted
Carl Brown
10/29/1978
Wanted for violation of probation, burglary, dealing in stolen property and possession of heroin
Wanted
Avens Lemieux
06/28/1985
Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and aggravated assault with firearm
Wanted
Laquonda Shavon Bradshaw
12/27/1992
Wanted for child abuse (inflicting injury w/o great harm)
Wanted
Rodney Dunbar
09/20/1985
Wanted for child abuse without great bodily harm
Wanted
Andrew Freeman
10/01/1988
Wanted for sale of heroin and fentanyl
Wanted
Christopher Thibodeaux
3/23/1993
Wanted for home invasion robbery
Wanted
Terrance Green
06/05/1992
Wanted for violation of probation – grand theft
Wanted
Brian Elkins
4/15/1966
Wanted for contempt of court, violation of drug court.
Wanted
Elizabeth Moten
8/31/1971
Wanted for violation of probation.
Wanted
Thomas Jacobs Jr.
10/10/1981
Wanted for bench warrant, child neglect.
Wanted
Ronell Green
12/24/1971
Wanted for sale of rock cocaine and marijuana
