Residence, structures in Bradenton burglarized

Herald staff report

September 03, 2017 9:01 AM

Bradenton

Authorities say a Bradenton home and two additional structures were burglarized sometime between the hours of 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Forced entry was made into the residence and the two other structures in the 3600 block of 18th Street East, the release said. The suspects then stole property and fled the scene.

Anyone with more information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

