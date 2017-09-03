Abducted 11-year-old Apopka girl found safe; man arrested

Orange County officials said on Sunday that Makayla Fisher, 11, has been found safe, and an AMBER Alert has been canceled.
She was found within three miles of the search area after a witness flagged down authorities. They said she is doing well but have not released any info on the circumstances surrounding the abduction.
Officials did say though that her step-grandfather, Derrell Mills, is in custody and is expected to be charged with kidnapping.
Officials said Makayla was reported missing from the area of the 1400 block of Elderton Drive in Apopka.
