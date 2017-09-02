Threat of rain didn’t stop monthly Art Walk

The streets of the Villiage of the Arts were dotted with artists and visitors alike as galleries and businesses opened their doors after another rainy night.
Saturday morning marked the second day of the Village’s First Friday Art Walk, a monthly event that allows visitors to the village to see the galleries, artwork and experience the businesses in the unique Bradenton community.
The threat of rain later in the day didn’t keep a small strand of people from exploring the colorful streets.
Several of those who spoke with the Herald while touring the shops Saturday morning said they were guided to the Art Walk by travel brochures. While some were from out of town, several lived in the area and were looking for an activity to start the weekend morning.
Ruthanne Marshall strolled through the shops Saturday morning. Though she’s just visiting for now, she said she’s considering making Bradenton her new home.
“I thought, OK this is a once-a-month thing, let’s see what they do,” Marshall said.
“It’s a beautiful weekend, and we wanted to get out and we like to support the local artists in the community,” Barbara Smith of Bradenton said.
Smith lives on the Riverwalk, but it’s the first time she’s been to an Art Walk in the Village of the Arts. She said it was “great” and enjoyed meandering through the shops, meeting the artists and getting a taste of the restaurants.
Smith said she enjoyed it so much, she has already planned to return for the November Art Walk.
“So, we get to enjoy the Riverwalk and we get to enjoy the changes over here in the villages,” Smith said.
Anna D’Aste, owner of Little Swamp Studio and Gallery, said attendance in the September Art Walk is usually slow, but the events are usually “pretty well attended.”
She contributes the growing success of the Village to the new social media push and the Walk Bradenton interactive website.
D’Aste hopes the new technology draws in a younger crowd with it.
“We need younger crowds, millennial, to buy art,” D’Aste said. “Some of the older folk have a house full of it already.”
She has high hopes for where the community goes from here.
“I see it getting better. It’s more people actually living here now as opposed to just having a shop,” D’Aste said.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
