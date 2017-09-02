Driver charged with DUI in crash that injures child

A driver involved in a Friday afternoon crash that injured a 6-year-old child has been charged with DUI.
The driver, from Tennessee, was traveling on Clark Road at Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota County around 3:10 p.m. Friday when the vehicle in front of him had to stop for traffic in the roadway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The 29-year-old driver failed to stop in time, and the Toyota Tacoma he was driving struck the rear of a 2014 Ford Explorer in front of him.
The driver of the Toyota was arrested on a DUI charge. His passenger, a 6-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to FHP.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments