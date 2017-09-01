Injuries reported in school bus crash

Local

Minor injuries were reported in a crash involving a school bus Friday morning according to Manatee County 911 officials.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at Greyhawk Boulevard and State Road 64, according to Florida Highway Patrol. There is a roadblock in the right eastbound lane.

Preliminary crash information from FHP indicates a Range Rover SUV collided with a school bus with three children on board. Troopers have been advised that one person was injured.

School officials had determined which school the bus served.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.

There is some traffic back up reported in the area.

