Traffic Watch: Your morning commute on Sept. 1, 2017

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.
- Crash involving school bus, Greyhawk Boulevard at State Road 64, Bradenton, roadway cleared;
- Crash, 15th Street East at 14th Avenue East, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, State Road 70 at Creekwood Boulevard East, Bradenton, roadway clear;
- Crash, 14th Street West at 66th Avenue West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, U.S. 301 at Interstate 4, Tampa, roadway clear;
- Fatal crash, U.S. 41 at Falls Boulevard, Apollo Beach, northbound lanes shut down;
- Clay Gully Road is underwater from Myakka Road to Mossy Oak Lane.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic crash and road conditions report.
