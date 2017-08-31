Elementary school PTO collecting donations for flood victims

The Parent-Teacher Organization of Marjorie G. Kinnan Elementary School is collecting any and all donations to help those affected by the flooding in the Centre Lake subdivision last weekend.
Donations can be brought to the school, located at 3415 Tallevast Road, during school hours. Some items in need, according to a Facebook page for the event, include bottled water, storage bins, cleaning supplies, gift cards to grocery or home improvement stores, and boys’ uniforms.
The organization will meet at Centre Lake, located on 65th Avenue Circle East in Sarasota, on Saturday at 10 a.m. to hand out snacks, water and supplies and help remove debris.
The event page can be found on Facebook by searching, “Helping our community flood victims.”
