Detectives have not identified any suspects in death of man found in a car

Detectives have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the death of 20-year-old Cory Iwanski as they continue pursuing leads in the case.
Just after midnight Tuesday, Iwanski was found dead in his car behind a business in a strip mall at 3126 53rd Ave E., Bradenton. Trauma to his body launched an investigation by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit, and preliminary autopsy results have determined the death is a homicide.
On Monday afternoon, Iwanski’s mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him for two days. Iwanski had last texted his mother at 6 p.m. Saturday, asking if she’d be home soon. But when she arrived at their home an hour later, he was not there.
The 20-year-old had plans to go to a friend’s house that Saturday night, but he never made it. Overnight, torrential downpours hit Manatee and Sarasota counties, causing some flooding surrounding the family’s home and leading his mother to fear something had happened to him in the storm.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday for Iwanski at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5624 26th St. W. The lifelong Bradenton resident is survived by his parents, Tim and Kim Iwanski; sister, Kelsey Iwanski; paternal grandmother, Marge Iwanski; and maternal grandparents, Bob and Vivian Gentner.
His obituary asks that memorial donations be made to the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage, P.O. Box 606, Cortez.
Over the weekend, Iwanski’s friends asked for help finding him by posting a photo of Iwanski holding a snook he had recently caught on the Bradenton Beach pier. His own Twitter feed makes references to fishing.
Iwanski’s Twitter feed also has numerous references to smoking or selling marijuana. In 2015, Iwanski was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a business and possession of drug paraphernalia. He later pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of possession of more of more than 20 grams and was sentenced to probation.
The sheriff’s office is investigating whether drugs were connected to Iwanski’s death.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
